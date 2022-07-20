Amsterdam, the new 20th Century Fox film already has a trailer

Acclaimed American director of The Bright Side of Things (2012) and The Great American Swindle (2013) David O Russell direct this new movie 20th Century Fox call amsterdam. will premiere on November 4th of this year and has a cast, never better said, of a movie.

The protagonists will be margot robbie (The Suicide Squad, 2021), Christian bale (Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022), and the son of famous actor Denzel Washington, John David Washington (Tenet, 2020). Although it will also feature the participation of many Hollywood stars and emerging actors such as Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma), Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana (Avatar), Myke Myers (Bohemian Rhapsody, 2020), Taylor Swift, rami maleck (No time to die, 2021) and Robert DeNiro (The Last Big Scam, 2020).

This fact-meets-fiction movie was produced by 20th Century Fox and New Regency and its budget must have been quite high due to its high-end cast. The filming started on January 2021 in The Angels and lasted until March of that same year.

This thriller that mixes the crime, drama, romance, comedy and suspense It’s about three friends who get caught up in one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. Amsterdam, which is set in the 30’stells the story of a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer who make a pact in which they swear to protect each other. They witness a murder and try to find help to prove their innocence. Apart from this, not much more is known, although what can be seen in the trailer is that Robert DeNiro will play a larger role than expected. At the moment we will have to wait a little longer until we know more details about Amsterdam, the film with one of the most important casts in history. @worldwide