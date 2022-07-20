American Horror Stories – Season 3 – Premiere on Hulu

American Horror Stories is the spin-off of the series created by Ryan Murphy for FX, with the same format… but with another big star in plan Gloria Swanson: the great Angelica Houston.

American Horror Stories

This time the third season of the continuation is released, and we can see it on Hulu.

About the Series

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of the award-winning anthology series American Horror Story by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. American Horror Stories is a weekly series that will feature a different horror story in each episode.

Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installations featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television.

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

Release date

July 21, 2022.

Where to Watch American Horror Stories

On Hulu.

Ryan Murphy

Ryan Patrick Murphy was born on November 9, 1965 in Indianapolis, Indiana (United States).

Ryan Murphy is the star producer where they are thanks to chaining one success after another as a television producer. He is also a writer and has directed movies like Eat, Drink, Love either The Promstarring meryl streep Y Nicole Kidman.

As a producer, the list is (almost) endless: he started in 199 with a series called Popularwhom I follow Nip/Tuck either American Horror Storywhich placed him among one of the best paid in the industry thanks to the contract with Netflixa streaming network for which he has produced a great Ratcheted with Sarah Paulson (AHS regular actress).

His famous series has a spin-off, American Horror Storiesstarring Angelica Houston.

Series File