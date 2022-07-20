Amazon Prime Video: Jennifer Lopez’s movie to learn to trust yourself

boss by accident is a comedy starring Jennifer Lopez which contains a significant number of funny scenes and also offers an emotional learning of life. It is available in Amazon Prime Video and we tell you why you should give it a try.

Maya (Jennifer Lopez) is a woman who works as an assistant manager in a store and who leads an otherwise ordinary and routine life. Tired of it, she dreams of a much better job, but there is something that prevents her from reaching it: she does not have the necessary studies. A little catch on her resume allows him to do a 180 degree turn in her life. This leads her to star in the most crazy moments, but it also puts her at a crossroads: to what extent can she sustain her lie?

In Boss by accident, Jennifer Lopez shines as a comedy actress.

The synopsis of Amazon Prime Video it is clear when it says that Maya “You have a chance to show Madison Avenue that street smarts are just as valuable as a college degree.” In short, it is the emotional story of a person who shows that we all have experiences and virtues and that it is never too late to take a new direction in life.

Boss by accident: the reasons to see this comedy with Jennifer Lopez

Even those most critical of the story told in boss by accident They point out that the presence of JLo is more than enough reason to give this comedy released in 2018 a chance.

As if that were not enough, it must be said that its director is neither more nor less than peter segalfilmmaker whose filmography features great titles of the genre such as the naked gun (with Leslie Nielsen), mad with rage (Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson) and Super agent 86 (Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway).

As for the cast, the participation of Milo Ventimiglia (the Jack Pearson of This Is Us), Vanessa Hudgens Y Leah Remini. The latter offers an amusing curiosity: in boss by accident, plays Joan, one of the protagonist’s friends. What is striking is that in real life she and the couple from Ben Affleck They are also great companions.

