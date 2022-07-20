Amazon Prime Video: Jennifer Lopez’s movie to learn to trust yourself

boss by accident is a comedy starring Jennifer Lopez which contains a significant number of funny scenes and also offers an emotional learning of life. It is available in Amazon Prime Video and we tell you why you should give it a try.

Maya (Jennifer Lopez) is a woman who works as an assistant manager in a store and who leads an otherwise ordinary and routine life. Tired of it, she dreams of a much better job, but there is something that prevents her from reaching it: she does not have the necessary studies. A little catch on her resume allows him to do a 180 degree turn in her life. This leads her to star in the most crazy moments, but it also puts her at a crossroads: to what extent can she sustain her lie?

