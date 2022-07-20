Amanda Seyfried revealed that she auditioned for Wicked but the role was assigned to Ariana Grande. Here are all the details

Amanda Seyfried revealed in a recent Backstage interview that he auditioned for the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming adaptation of Jon M. Chu’s film title Wicked. But the role went to the pop star instead Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande she will thus wear the role of Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo in the role of Elphaba. Universal will split the musical into two parts, which will be released at Christmas 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, although she didn’t land the role, Amanda Seyfried was the star of The Dropout. The series allowed her to win the nomination for the Emmy 2022 for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Speaking with Backstage, Amanda Seyfried recalled the audition for Wicked, stating, “I still dream I’m auditioning for Wicked. Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth on The Dropout, I auditioned in person to play Glinda in the film version of Wicked over the weekends because I wanted that role so badly I said, “You know what? Yes, I have to do the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give you my Sunday ”. I literally went out of my way while playing the most difficult role of my life ”.

Also, the actress said: “But I think this story also taught me how far I have come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because since “Les Miz”, I thought, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever happens in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared. I love the fight. I love waiting for my agent to call me and tell me if I won an audition or not ”.