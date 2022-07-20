All the clues that Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson will have a BABY together via a surrogate

WITH the news that Khloe Kardashian is welcoming a child via surrogate with her former traitor Tristan Thompson, eyes are now on Kim and Pete.

Pete, 28, still has no children of her own, while Kim, 41, is a mom of four who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, 45.

Kim’s two most recent children, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, were born through a surrogate.

The reality star hired a gestational carrier after suffering from a serious condition during her previous pregnancies with North, now nine, and Saint, now six.

Let’s take a look at all the clues that Kim and Pete may soon have their first child together.

TALKING TO HART

Last week, Pete clarified his intentions for the future in a revealing interview with comedian Kevin Hart.

Appearing on Kevin’s show, Hart Hart said, “My absolute favorite thing, which I have yet to achieve, is that I want to have a child.

“I just want to be there and watch them have what I didn’t have.”

Kevin asked Pete if he hoped to get married too, to which he replied, “100 percent. I mean, that’s how I hope it goes.

INDICATIONS OF HOLLYWOOD

Recently, Los Angeles-based family law expert Goldie Schon exclusively told The Sun that Kim and Pete have left several clues as to whether they may have a baby on the way.

The expert suggested that since her sister Khloe, 38, is about to welcome a second child via a surrogate, and Kourtney, 43, talked about her fertility journey with Travis Barker, 46, the timing for Kim. to have a fifth child may not be better.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the Kardashian sisters played a game with the interviewer, who asked which brother was most likely to have as many children as the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, who is a mom of six, was.

All the sisters raised their paddles with Kourtney’s face, while Kim showed one of herself.

BROTHERS RIVARLY?

The legal expert noted: “Khloe Kardashian is about to have a second child via surrogate. Kylie Jenner just had a baby. You have Kourtney looking to get one and I guarantee she’ll start the surrogate journey herself in no time. They love having children at the same time. ”

In a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim told Khloe that surrogacy was “the best experience”.

Fans have previously shared their theories that the two sisters are competing with each other.

Followers of the famous family have taken notice in recent months as they both continued to lose weight at the same time.

Similarly, Khloe’s only daughter True was born just three months after Kim’s daughter Chicago.

FOR THE PIPE-TE’S SAKE

Before news of Khloe’s impending baby spread, some fans already believed Kim was actually pregnant with Pete’s baby.

It came after a scene in The Kardashians saw Kim run backstage while hosting Saturday Night Live.

“I keep having to pee a million times before the show starts,” he told onlookers in a confessional.

Some fans took this as a sign that Kim was pregnant.

However, the scene was shot nine months ago, so if the theory were true, Kim would be pregnant or even give birth.

SHUT UP MOM!

But it was Pete’s own mother who started the baby rumors in March.

Amy Davidson fueled speculation when she replied to a comment on an Instagram account from a Kardashian fan.

A KarJenner fanatic had commented below a snapshot of Pete and Kim: “She will be pregnant with her child by the end of the year.”

In a comment that has since been deleted, Pete’s mom stepped in to answer this fan’s hypothesis, simply writing, “Yayyyy!”

Despite fan speculation, neither Kim nor Pete have confirmed any rumors that they might be expecting a baby together.

The SKIMS tycoon recently returned from his visit to Australia where she reunited with her boyfriend who is currently working on a movie over there.

