ALL Stray memories and how to get them (Location)

The regards they are the main collectible that presents stray and what they bring us information about the past of the world. Throughout the game we can get to collect a total of 27 memories that are scattered throughout the stages of the different chapters and by doing so you will get the trophy I remember!

In this entry of our complete guide we are going to show the location of each memory So you can get them all easily.

First of all, keep in mind the following:

All memories can be check while you play accessing the B-12 inventory, in its own dedicated section.

accessing the B-12 inventory, in its own dedicated section. Memories that are available and at your fingertips in a chapter appear in the inventory highlighted by a bluish color and with the message that the B-12’s sensors detect them in the nearby ones (In addition, you are offered an image that flickers with interference, this can serve as a clue to its location).

and with the message that the B-12’s sensors detect them in (In addition, you are offered an image that flickers with interference, this can serve as a clue to its location). The memories you get in each chapter are store immediately in your save slot, so you can repeat chapters to go for the ones you have left and you won’t need to get them all again.

in your save slot, so you can repeat chapters to go for and you won’t need to get them all again. When you are close to a memory, you will be able to recognize it easily because this cast a bluish glow like particles around it.

Memories of Chapter 3: Floor

During the Chapter 3: Floor you can find a total of 1 remember, here we show you his location:

memory #01

is achieved automatically as part of the story.

Memories of Chapter 4: Suburbs

During the Chapter 4: Suburbs you can find a total of 7 memories, here we show you their locations:

memory #01

This memory is a ramshackle robot what is in it roof top of the building next to the Azooz store. You can climb up there, for example, from the left of bar entrance without too many problems.

memory #02

You can get this souvenir from a painting of a robot cleaning if you buy the ancient relic in the trading Post of Azooz in exchange for 3 Speed ​​2K energy drinks.

memory #03

You’ll find this bowl-shaped keepsake in the bar top flooron a table at pool side.

memory #04

this memory is a poster of the video game Return to house 2 that is inside the Momo’s apartmentbehind the curtain that leads to his room.

memory #05

To find this memory, a graffiti that says “RIP Humans”go to the street where the laundress entrance and walks the alley all until the end (Another alternative path is from where the chapter begins, taking the first street on the left that goes up some stairs).

memory #06

You will find this memory in the alley just to the left of the musician Morusque. Climb up the vent boxes and you’ll see a robot graffiti above.

memory #07

This memory is inside the elliot robot housethe computer, in the upstairs; It is a small tree inside a pot. In order to enter you have to scratch with the nails at the street door (near Grandma’s Clothes stall).

Memories of Chapter 5: Rooftops

During the Chapter 5: Rooftops you can find a total of 3 memories, here we show you their locations:

memory #01

During the natural course of this chapter you will run into this memory, a shattered nen poster on a roof that you jump to advance (it is impossible not to see it).

memory #02

A shortly before reaching the roof of the antenna tower building, you will go through a floor of the building where there is a door to interact with the panel and, in the background, you will see a reddish room full of Zurk eggs. Approach there and dodge the beam in the middle to find this memory, a neco corp poster.

memory #03

is achieved automatically as part of the story.

Memories of Chapter 6: Suburbs, part 2

During the Chapter 6: Suburbs, Part 2 you can find a total of 7 memories that are exactly the same than in Chapter 4: Suburbs. Therefore, you have a second chance to collect them in this chapter if you haven’t already.

If you already have them, you can jump to the next chapter directly.

Flashbacks from Chapter 7: Dead End

During the Chapter 7: Dead End you can find a total of 3 memories (apart from the suburban ones from previous chapters 4 and 6 when you pass through the place again), here we show you their memories. locations:

memory #01

Right after completing Chapter 6: Suburbs, Part 2 and going through the door opened by the robot Seamus, go down the alley and as soon as you can turn to your left to locate this memory in a garage door that is next to the great wall.

memory #02

After crashing with the vehicle In the sewage area, you will go up some pipes and you will have to follow the path that is on your left, but before doing so, if you go to the background fence you can go through a break up to a rear spring of the Chanel. The memory is here, in a wrecked robot.

memory #03

This souvenir can be picked up right when you meet doc inside a house, it is a mannequin who has a bucket on his head.

Memories of Chapter 8: Sewers

During the Chapter 8: Sewers you can find a total of two memories, here we show you their locations:

memory #01

After that Momo will open a closed door for youadvance a little by the only available path and you will reach a corridor in which there is a path to your left full of Zurk eggs. Behind these eggs you can slip through a tube to come out the other side and find this souvenir on a railing, overlooking the massive sewer system.

memory #02

At some point in the sewers, in an area full of Zurk eggs, you activate a lever and begins a long persecution from Zurk until you jump into a pipe in a narrow passage. As soon as you jump into said pipe, go to your left and jump to a pipe below to reach a room with Zurk organisms through a tube where is the memory

Memories of Chapter 9: Antvillage

During the Chapter 9: Antvillage you can find a total of two memories, here we show you their locations:

memory #01

is achieved automatically as part of the story.

memory #02

This memory is in lower level of the village From where you access it, go up the stairs after the bridge and walk a bit around the platform to find a robot on a sofa and a television. The memory is one letters painted on the wall from next door

Memories of Chapter 10: Center

During the Chapter 10: Center you can find a total of 7 memories, here we show you their locations:

memory #01

is achieved automatically as part of the story.

memory #02

To the beginning of the chapter, shortly after getting the previous one in the subway, you will go up some escalators and just to right hand You will see this memory on a shelf, inside the enclosure with a fence in which there is a robot.

memory #03

To find this memory sit in the main Street from the center and, past the counter of a store where there is a robot with a white jacket, go for the alley which is on the right hand side illuminated by a red baby. You will come to a patio where there is a robot sweeping. get on the container of trash and jump through the structures to the upper balcony to find the souvenir between a mattress and cushions.

memory #04

This memory is found inside the little barber shop that is in one of the streets next to the central square of the hologram. You can access the premises by window open and jump off the couch to the table in the upper hole.

memory #05

This memory is in the inside the restaurant that is in the central square of the hologram. Enter the room, get on the stool, jump to the counter and then to the wall behind the chef. from there you can sneak through a hole into the false ceiling of the premises to find the memory.

memory #06

after complete the factory section Neco Corp and get the battery, go back through the central square of the hologram and you will see that the security room illuminated yellow is now open. This memory is a frame of a sentinel inside.

memory #07

This souvenir can be obtained at the party club interior which you visit at the end of the chapter. To find it, go to the bar where the waiter is and sit on top of a lift truck next to the sink; this will allow you to descend to a lower room with the memory on a table.

Memories of Chapter 11: Prison

During the Chapter 11: Jail you can find a total of 1 remember, here we show you his location:

[Prximamente…]

Flashbacks from Chapter 12: Control Room

During the Chapter 12: Control Room you can find a total of 1 remember, here we show you his location:

[Prximamente…]