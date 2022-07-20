Adam Sandler will work with his whole family in Netflix comedy

News



Approximately 40 years of career, with dozens of comedy films, are part of his great history in the cinema. And it is to see Adam Sandler on a tape, it is always synonymous with laughter and entertainment.

However, he never got a chance to act with his whole family until now. That’s right, the gringo actor (55) will be part of a new Netflix production where he will work with his wife jackie (47) and their teenage daughters, sadie (16) and Sunny (13). In fact, his partner will co-star in the film.

The project aims to turn Fiona Rosenbloom’s coming-of-age bestseller, You’re not invited to my Bat Mitzvahin A comedy film in which The Sandlers They will be the great responsible for giving it life.

The plot focuses on Stacy Friedman, a teenager preparing for one of the most important events of her life, a Jewish rite, the bat mitzvah. But the worst thing is that the day before, she discovers her best friend making out with the boy she’s in love with, so clearly, she doesn’t invite her to her ceremony and it’s her leg.

How about? Would you make a movie with your whole family?