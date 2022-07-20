Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangómez arrive on Netflix with “Garra”

Spanish basketball player Juancho Hernangómez stars in the film Clawwhich Netflix will premiere on June 10 on its platform under the production and endorsement of Adam Sandler and NBA star LeBron James.

Starting this Friday, it is possible to enjoy a small preview of the film’s trailer, which has been directed by Jeremiah Zagar, written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters and which, according to the press release, deals with “an emotional and triumphant journey of two underdogs who They put everything on the line to pursue their dreams.”

Together with Hernangómez, who currently plays in the NBA as part of the Utah Jazz, in Claw Adam Sandler himself participates as interpreters, as well as Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa ​​Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall.

Of the plot, Netflix has advanced that it narrates how a run-down basketball scout (Adam Sandler) discovers a unique player with a bizarre past (Juancho Hernangómez) and is in charge of taking him to the United States without the approval of his team.

This will be the first cinematographic experience of the international power forward, who in 2019 was proclaimed world champion with the Spanish team.

Chosen in 15th place in the 2016 draft, the Jazz are the fifth team in which he has played since his arrival in the US, after going through the Denver Nuggets (2016-2020), the Minnesota Timberwolves (2020-2021), Boston Celtics (2021-2022) and San Antonio Spurs (2022). He also had a brief stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, with whom he did not make his debut.