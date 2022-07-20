Actress Cameron Diaz confirms her retirement from the cinema after being a mother

American actress Cameron Díaz and her husband, Benji Madden, attend the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center in January 2015. Photo: EFE Archive

The actress Cameron Diaz48, said he has no intention of returning to the big screen after to have become a mother.

“My next few years will be focused on being wife Y mother, which is the most satisfying thing that has ever happened to me,” said the actress during the radio show ‘Quarantined With Bruce’. “It has been the best of my life so far without a doubt. I feel like it’s everything, that it’s everything I’ve waited for for a long time. I can dedicate myself to it without having other distractions.”

Cameron Diaz became a mother for the first time in December 2019 when her daughter was born Raddix. The actress announced in January 2020 that she and her husband, musician benjamin maddenhad been the parents of a girl who was born by surrogacy.

“I can’t imagine the fact of being a motherat the point where I am now as a mother, with my daughter in her first year, and having to be on a film set, you know, 14 hours, 16 hours a day away from my daughter, “said the interpreter of ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘There’s Something About Mary’ or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’.

Regarding the fact of returning to the world of cinema at some point, the actress pointed out: “I can’t imagine it, you can never say never to anything in life and I’m not that kind of person, but to make a movie again? I don’t think about it, but well, who knows, but I can’t imagine it now being a mother.

Diaz, who achieved fame at just 22 years old thanks to his first film, ‘The Mask’ added, during the interview, that if he were to dedicate himself to the cinema he would not be able to spend time with his daughter. “I think that she could not be the mother that I am now, that she would not be. And I’m sorry for many others mothers that they can’t do it, that they have to go to work. Whatever they do, I feel sorry for them and their children. But raising a child really does require an entire tribe, and I feel blessed to be here and now with my daughter. And being able to be the mother I want to be is lucky. I am privileged and this is a very, very great privilege.”

The actress and benjamin maddenmusician of the band Good Charlotte, have been married since the beginning of 2015. Raddix is ​​their only daughter.

From 1994 to 2014, Diaz starred in more than fifty films and became one of the most popular faces in Hollywood. Something that made her become the highest paid actress in the world between 2007 and 2008, when she earned USD 50 million for each project in which she participated, the Spanish portal El País pointed out.

​