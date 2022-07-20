A man sneaks into Drake’s house and the police say he is his son

Dark time for the Canadian rapper: after being stopped in Sweden, a man, who claims to be his son, broke into his home in Beverly Hills.

Drake (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

After being stopped by the police in Sweden, and then flying among the palm trees of Ibiza to test the dance soul of his latest album “Honestly, Nevermind”, the rumors coming from the United States, precisely from Beverly Hills, for the Canadian rapper. It is the police who clarify what has happened in the last few days in the villa of the Toronto singer, after the intrusion of a 23-year-old man on July 15th. An employee inside the house allegedly identified the boy’s infringement, then questioned by the police. The curiosity arises precisely from the words of the 23-year-old, who allegedly declared the family relationship with Drake, revealing that he was his son and that he was simply waiting for his return.

The intrusion of a 23-year-old who claims to be his son

On July 15, an infringement was committed on the Beverly Hills estate of Drake, a house worth more than 75 million euros. A subject, whose age is reported by the police, 23, broke into the house illegally, with one of the employees on the estate forced to call the police after noticing his intrusion. The arrival of the police and the subsequent interrogation underlined how the boy wanted to collaborate, but some statements had caused concern, one above all: the young man said he was Drake’s son and was expecting his father at home. An episode that brings to mind the problems Drake had in 2017, when the fan known as Mesha Collins, broke into his Hidden Hills estate, stealing sweatshirts and jewels, or like last March when a knife-wielding woman broke into the rapper’s Toronto estate. Back then, the woman also attacked a security officer with a metal pipe.

The arrest in Sweden and the arrival in Ibiza

In the meantime, those spent by Drake in Europe have been delicate hours. Just last week, the Canadian rapper and his staff were spotted in Sweden, before taking a plane last weekend to take them to Ibiza. There, the official feedback from the public for his latest album “Honestly, Nevermind”, in the company of his South African producer Black Coffee. But before arriving in Ibiza, rumors circulated about a possible arrest of Drake in Sweden, along the lines of what had happened only some time ago in Stockholm at ASAP Rocky. Different reasons would be those that would have forced Drake and his staff to a minimum detention, after being arrested for possession of marijuana in the Swedish capital. After initial denials, Drake posted some pictures in his Instagram stories documents from the American court and consulatea clue that would have therefore ascertained the problems with the Swedish justice in the past few hours.