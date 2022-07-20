A Beastie Boys Square will be born in New York

New York City will name a square after the Beastie Boys. The location chosen is the one that covers the album Paul’s Boutique 1989, the group’s second studio project.

The iconic photo of the intersection of Ludlow street and Rivington street was taken by Jeremy Shatan. He was a member of the group when the Beastie Boys were still called The Young Aborigines.

The decision for Beastie Boys Square, as it will be called, came from the New York City Council. The new proposal started 8 years ago, after the first petition to name the intersection was rejected in 2014. As council member Christopher Marte explained, the request was approved on July 14th. Its formalization should arrive in the coming weeks.

“As we know, when the Beastie Boys came on the scene, they really changed hip hopMars said. “This is a celebration for the Lower East Side area, a celebration for hip-hop and a celebration of our community that has long been trying to make this happen.“.

The pro-proposal Instagram page thanked “all the residents, businesses, politicians and organizations that have helped in the battle over the years” in a post. “The Beastie Boys are New York champions, and it’s time for the city to honor them“.



