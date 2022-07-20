3 movies to celebrate Friendship Day to pure Netflix

Every July 20, in Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, the Friends day remembering the arrival of man on the Moon in 1969. In other countries the celebration is held on other dates, but the tradition of July 20 is very established in South America.

To celebrate this special day, below we recommend 3 movies with great friendship stories that you can not miss in Netflix:

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker