3 movies to celebrate Friendship Day to pure Netflix

Every July 20, in Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, the Friends day remembering the arrival of man on the Moon in 1969. In other countries the celebration is held on other dates, but the tradition of July 20 is very established in South America.

To celebrate this special day, below we recommend 3 movies with great friendship stories that you can not miss in Netflix:

Live is Life

“Live is life” arrived on Netflix a few days ago.

Spanish youth film that reached Netflix some days ago. “Five boys facing the realities of adult life come together for one last adventure: to get a magical flower that will make their dreams come true,” says the synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by Dani de la Torre and stars Adrián Baena, Juan del Pozo, Raúl del Pozo, David Rodríguez, Javi Casellas, among others. It has a duration of 110 minutes.

They are like children

“They’re Like Children” is available on Netflix.

Funny comedy from 2010 that is available at Netflix. “Five friends reunite after 30 years at a lake house to mourn the loss of their old basketball coach and go back to behaving like youngsters,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Dennis Dugan and stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, Maya Rudolph, among others. It has a duration of 102 minutes.

metal lords

“Metal Lords” is available on Netflix.

2022 film that premiered a few months ago in Netflix. “For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: pursue metal, win the battle of the bands, and be worshiped as gods,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Peter Sollett and stars Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Sufe Bradshaw, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, among others. It has a duration of 98 minutes.

