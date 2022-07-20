10 years ago: this happened on July 20

The Santa Cruz police lifted their 19-day strike after reaching an agreement with Governor Daniel Peralta

It had been almost a month and a half since the president had been to Santa Cruz, and half of that time the provincial police had been on strike for a wage claim. That Friendship Day, Cristina Kirchner arrived in Río Gallegos and settled in her house in Barrio Jardín, near the Police Headquarters, waiting for the results of the negotiation between the representatives of the agents and Governor Daniel Peralta.

Although he had done so on numerous occasions as Néstor Kirchner’s Secretary of Labor in the province, Peralta had refused to talk to the strikers. He had signed by decree an increase of 34% and had requested the assistance of the Gendarmerie to patrol the towns without security. And that’s it.

But that Friday he changed his mind and participated in a very long negotiation, lasting almost eight hours, at the end of which the 19-day strike by the Santa Cruz police ended. A salary increase in two parts and the promises to restructure the force and receive the delegates monthly achieved the agreement of all.

The Indec registered a contraction in the economic activity index of 0.5% year-on-year (EFE)



The Indec revealed that the index of economic activity had registered a year-on-year drop of 0.5% in May, a news that according to the political perspective was communicated as “For the first time in 34 months the economy contracted” or “For the first time in 34 months the government recognized the economic contraction”.

The Minister of Economy, Hernán Lorenzino, announced that he would be “behind each one of the issues presented by the provinces”, given the financial assistance needs that were accumulating. “The province of Buenos Aires is not the only one that has received extraordinary assistance,” he said. He had soon followed Santa Cruz.

In the city of Buenos Aires, the merchants of Sáenz Avenue, where several commercial premises were expropriated to extend the subway line H, blocked the street to protest against the government of Mauricio Macri. Many had worked in the area for decades but were not owners of the premises: the compensation did not include values ​​such as goodwill, only the land and buildings.

The merchants of Sáenz Avenue, affected by the expropriations to make the H line, protested against the government of Mauricio Macri.

“The government does not respond to anything, only with notices and evictions,” said one of those affected. “Next week we will continue with our claim.” In response to the large number of claims, the Ombudsman’s Office, headed by Alicia Pierini, presented a bill to the Legislature.

But the most important news of the day came from abroad, from a suburb of Denver, Colorado: in one of the usual massacres due to the unrestricted disposal of weapons, 12 people were killed and almost 60 were injured in a movie theater. Shouting “I am the Joker”, James Eagan Holmes entered the movie theater where Batman: The Dark Knight Rises was being premiered, with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a Remington shotgun, two Glock pistols and two gas grenades. tear gas.

Holmes shot for more than 10 minutes, and in the dark the audience mistook the shots for special effects from the Christopher Nolan movie.

That Friday James Eagan Holmes murdered 12 people and left 60 wounded in what became known as the Aurora Massacre.

The incident happened in Aurora, about 35 kilometers from Columbine, where there was another famous massacre in 1999, in a high school: two students, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, murdered 12 students and a teacher left two dozen injured and committed suicide. .

Many theaters suspended the screening of the new installment of Batman by Christian Bale. Holmes – who would be sentenced to life in prison in 2015 – was arrested and announced that his house was booby-trapped; the police had to evacuate five buildings.

