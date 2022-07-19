You would never believe what is the most pirated series of 2022 [LISTA]

According to a recent report by the Uswitch website, Game of Thrones remains the most “pirated” series of 2022. This apparently stems from the fact that people want to recover the show based on the books by George RR Martin before the debut of the new show spin. -off titled House of the Dragon.

The schedule for the broadcast in Italy of the episodes of House of the Dragon can be consulted in the article Here is when House of the Dragon comes out in Italy.

Uswitch has compiled the ranking of the 15 TV series sought after online (illegally) by fans:

Game of Thrones – 2019 fantasy series that averages 8560 monthly searches. The series consists of 8 seasons Euphoria – HBO’s drama has 7960 searches monthly. At the moment it only has 2 seasons Friends – 5060 monthly searches for the cult series that closed in 2004 with the tenth season Family Guy Attack on Titan Chicago Fire Peaky Blinders The Office The Walking Dead breaking Bad Ted Lasso Modern Family Elite Grey’s Anatomy Vikings

What is surprising is that most of the series to search the web for pirated streaming are dated and for the most part already concluded.

Apart from Euphoria, series like Friends or Family Guy or The Office are cult already aired, like Breaking Bad or Modern Family. Evidently people need to review the classics, even if these are available on legal streaming platforms like Netflix or Disney + or Prime Video.

It is obviously surprising that in first place there is Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019 after 8 years of programming on HBO (Sky for Italy) and 73 episodes. This ranking reminds us once again that the fantasy show is still one of the most appreciated and loved series by fans today.

