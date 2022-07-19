You can no longer be shared; Netflix will charge extra if you lend your password – El Financiero

Netflix will require customers in five Latin American countries to pay an extra fee if they want to use their account at an address other than the main one, a test that the company hopes to generate additional revenue by making customers pay to share their netflix account.

to customers in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic will be asked to pay an additional fee if they use an account for more than two weeks outside their primary residence, the company said Monday. in a blog post. This will not affect the use of Netflix on mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops, nor will it affect people who are on vacation. The additional house will have a charge of 219 pesos (1.70 dollars) in Argentina and 2.99 dollars in other countries.

Netflix has said that over 100 million households are using accounts paid for by others, and blamed password sharing as one of the main reasons for its lack of subscriber growth. The company had a reduction of 200 thousand clients in the first quarter and predicted that he would lose 2 million more in the second. Its share price has fallen more than 65 percent this year as investors fear the streaming company’s business is in trouble.

“Widespread account sharing between households undermines our long-term ability to invest and improve our service,” Chengyi Long, director of production innovation, said in the blog.

Password sharing in Latin America

Password sharing has been particularly high in Latin America, where Netflix is ​​running its first two tests to see if people will pay for the extra access. The company is trying to limit sharing without punishing people who already pay for Netflix or alienate viewers. The effort has sometimes been portrayed as a crackdown, causing some customers to worry that they will lose access to their account.

The company is testing ways to charge extra if people want to use the same Netflix account. In his first effort, the company required customers from Chile, Costa Rica and Peru to pay an additional fee to add a member to an account. That new member sets up a subaccount with their own email address and can use Netflix at the same time as the account holder within the limits of their plan.

A basic plan allows customers to use only one device at a time. The more expensive standard plan allows for two separate devices, and the premium plan allows for four.

This latest test is aimed at customers who use the same account in multiple households. If they use an account somewhere other than one of their paying households for more than two weeks, they will receive an in-app notification prompting them to add an additional household or move their primary household to the new location.

Customers can manage their homes, add or delete them as they wish. Adding households does not increase the number of people who can watch Netflix at the same time.