The romantic side of Cameron Diaz is no mystery within the walls of Hollywood, everyone falls at the feet of their characters in Something happens with Mary either The Holiday. Now, he has shown that this facet goes beyond fiction: in his last interview for Anna Faris Is Unqualifiedthe actress has reported that she herself was the one who fell in love with the right twin, her current husband of six years.

I already made it clear his handling in matters of love with her best dating tips, as told to her best friend and fellow sufferer, Drew Barrymore, in The Drew Barrymore Show. But it was on the Anna Faris podcast that Charlie’s Angel narrated how did you meet your husband.

Benji Madden, her thief of hearts, was in the same room as her: “I met him through my now brothers-in-law. I met them first and then I met Benji in the same room, but it wasn’t on purpose or planned by Nicole or Joel either.”

And it is that Benji has a twin, Joel Madden, musician with whom he is part of the group The good Charlotte. “Even though I had obviously seen her brother before, it wasn’t the same. They’re not the same, they’re so different. Even though they’re twins, they’re obviously very, very different.”Diaz said.

She met Joel first and then, by the grace of fate, she noticed her husband-to-be, Benji Madden, and was instantly shocked: “I saw him walk towards me and I thought he was very sexy”.

As he shared on the podcast, Cameron Diaz was clear that he was the man of his life since he crossed paths with him “I knew who he was and that was what really made me think he was special, and I thought: You are the boy and the hidden gem in my life.”has remembered.

The couple, who wears six years in happy marriage with a daughter of almost two years, is usually more reserved in terms of her private and sentimental life. However, the musician has published the odd dedication of the most romantic to his wife through her networks.

“You are beautiful in every way. We are so lucky to have you. What you do, who you are day in and day out, who you love. I have a reason to say it out loud: I love you, Cameron Diaz.”wrote the musician in one of the photos of his feed.

The actress has bragged about how Benji is not only an ideal husband, but also a “amazing father” for taking good care of the girl they share: “I have so lucky he’s the father of my babyis incredible”.