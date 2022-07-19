WWE: They denounce the company for stealing the character of Bray Wyatt

In an interview for the podcast Jofo in the Ringthe fighter Rory McAllister accused WWE to steal the character from his teammate highlanders, Robbie McAllisterafter leaving the company to give it to Bray Wyatt in its redebut during the year 2013.

Bray Wyatt, after a great step by WWE NXT with a striking character for his disturbing aura, he debuted on the main WWE roster in the 2013thus forming the Wyatt Family next to the deceased Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) and Erick Rowan. However, despite the potential it had, and the great connection with the fans, the company did not know how to take advantage of it and after bad bookeos was released in July 2021.

However, a British fighter reported that this character was stolen by the McMahon company. Robbie McAllister had a went through WWE during 2005 and 2008 where his partner, Rory McAllister, assured that he used the character and clothing that Wyatt would wear years later.

“That was Robbie’s idea. I am one hundred percent sure of them. Because he went, he worked in WWE and he was dressed the same way, he looked exactly the same. Then when he left there, after they told him not to come back because he wasn’t going to stay under contract, Bray Wyatt arrived doing exactly the same thing as RobbieRory revealed.

The passage of Highlanders by WWE has to his credit with 170 fights between the years 2005 and 2008, being participants in matches that included the company’s tag team championships but without winning any of them. Within their most relevant rivalries, they have had fights against what was Dolph Ziggler’s old stable, the Spirit Squad.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.