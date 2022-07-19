WWE: The SummerSlam billboard does not convince managers

depending on the medium WrestleVotesan internal source of WWE revealed that the directive I wouldn’t be convinced with the billboard for the Premium Live Event on July 30, Summer Slam 2022. So far there are eight fights scheduled, of which five involve company titles.

little more than 10 days are the ones that remain for a new edition of the biggest event of the summer for WWE to take place, SummerSlam 2022, which will have as its main attraction the fight for the Undisputed Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

However, for the same organizers, the billboard is not attractive enough for them so they would not be satisfied with its performance so far. We will have to wait to find out if changes will be made or more things will be added in the week remaining for the show.



WWE SummerSlam 2022 It will be this Saturday, July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in the city of Nashville, Tennessee. For this PLE, the defenses of the recent unified titles were publicized for several weeks: the Undisputed Universal Championships and the WWE Unified Championships.



Undercard WWE SummerSlam 2022



WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar



WWE Unified Tag Team Championships

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)



Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett.



RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. becky lynch



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. theory

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

The Miz vs. logan paul

