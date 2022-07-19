WWE achieves another great record on YouTube

WWE, through a publication by Stephanie McMahon on social networks, has communicated that has exceeded the figure of 70 billion views on YouTube. The General Director of WWE has reported this achievement, recalling that it is the seventh channel on the social network that achieves this figure.

“The official page of @WWE on YouTube has exceeded 70,000 million views,!the seventh channel in history to reach this milestone! A huge thank you to our Superstars, the @WWEUniverse and the WWE Media team for creating and delivering premium content to our fans around the world!” Stephanie McMahon wrote on Twitter.

It is not the first time that the company celebrates an achievement of this type. In October 2020, WWE confirmed that its YouTube channel had exceeded 50 million views. At that time, WWE was the fourth channel to achieve that milestone.

WWE has opted for the YouTube platform from the beginning, where he publishes a large amount of content from his weekly shows and clips about some of his moments or programs broadcast on WWE Network and Peacock. In March 2021, the company published a press release announcing the number of 75 million subscribers on its channel. Currently, they are close to achieving 90 million subscribers.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.