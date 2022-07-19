Why was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s first wedding called off 20 years ago | People | Entertainment

Almost two decades have passed since his first attempt, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they finally got married. The Hollywood actor and the interpreter of Jenny from the Block They were married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas weekend.

The famous, who they rekindled their romance almost a year ago they said “I do” in front of Ben’s children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

However, it is not the first time that the couple has tried to reach the altar, since their original wedding almost 20 years ago it was abruptly canceled with a few days notice.

This was the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during their wedding in Las Vegas. Photo: onthejlo.com

Ben and Jen met on the set of the movie Gigli in December 2001 when she was married to her second husband, Chris Juddbut they divorced soon after, in July 2002. Ben and Jennifer began dating from that moment, the actor even appeared in the music video for Jenny From the Block, then he proposed to her in November 2002.

Bennifer’s first wedding that didn’t happen

Bennifer planned marry in september 2003but it was canceled just four days before the stars’ nuptials in Santa Barbara, California.

More of 200 guests were ready to fly to the ceremony, including big names like Bruce Willis, Courteney Cox, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Carrie Fisher, and the big day was reported to cost almost two million dollars.

The official reason given for the ‘postponement’ of the wedding was that details of the ceremony had been leaked to the press.

2003. Jennifer and Ben, photographed at the premiere of their film ‘Gigli’.

Jennifer Lopez reveals why her relationship with Ben Affleck ended in 2004

The couple released a statement that said, “Due to excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. We begin to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We feel that what should have been a joyous and holy day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

Jen was to wear a stunning Vera Wang gown, while the gift bags would have included mobile phones and designer handbags.

According to a report by the Irish Mirror, a source had reported that a deeply upset Jennifer was “crying hysterically” when she called guests to announce that the wedding was off.

The interpreter of “Jenny from the Block” announced last April her commitment to Affleck, with whom she reconnected in early 2021, almost two decades after breaking their wedding plans and taking different personal paths. File photo. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Photo: ETTORE FERRARI

JLo and Ben Affleck’s wedding: When to get back with an ex and give love a second chance?

What happened after the canceled wedding

Just four months later, the couple revealed the sad news that they had split, with her describing it as her “first broken heart”.

Strangely, Ben had to call off a second wedding to Jennifer, though this time it was all part of a movie they made together. The former couple appeared in the romantic comedy girl jumper together playing a husband and wife, but the nuptials were cut from the final version of the film.

However, Ben actually had a proper excuse this time, telling The Mirror in 2004: “Having the wedding scene in the movie would have made it more difficult because you’d think, ‘Oh, look, the irony.’ But the movie was made when Jen and I were incredibly happy together.”

The important women in the life of Ben Affleck, in addition to Jennifer (Lopez and Garner)

Ben made sure to say that he had no intention of taking revenge on Jennifer as they were still on the phone and there was “no bitterness or animosity”.

Then the actor Batman He would marry his Hollywood partner Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he has three children together. Ten years later, in June 2015, they announced their separation and their divorce was finalized in October 2018.

Meanwhile, JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and they had twins in February 2008, but split in July 2011 before divorcing three years later.

Jennifer Lopez had three marriages and several other partnerships before Bennifer 2.0

the singer of Let’s Get Loud She had an on-and-off relationship with her former dancer, Casper Smart, from October 2011 to 2016, and then got engaged to baseball icon Alex Rodriguez in March 2019. They were going to get married, but their wedding was delayed twice and never took place. out because they ended their relationship in April of last year.