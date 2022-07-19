Who is still alive in the ‘Elvis’ family?

With the recent release of the film in theaters, fans of one of the greatest legends in music are wondering if part of his legacy still exists, today we will tell you who is more alive than ever.

On July 14, the Elvis movie premiered in Mexico and with it brought back many memories for those fans of ‘King of Rock‘who also revolutionized music between the 50s and 60s. But the legacy of the famous was not only in his songs, but in his family, as in his daughter Lisa Marie Presley. His wife, Priscilla Presleywho we saw in the movie Grab it as you can, He is the one who took the most memories, as well as experiences from the singer. In fact, after her husband died, the now widow managed her image and the rights to her melodies. We made you a recount of the family that continues the legacy of the famous.

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife was married to the most beloved singer of the ’60s for 6 yearsalthough they were boyfriends for 8. Priscilla had to go through several infidelities of the singer, same that deteriorated the relationship and led to divorce.

But after their separation, the woman dedicated herself to acting and to undertaking in the world of fragrances and bed spreads.. I later founded Elvis Presley Enterprisesthe company responsible for turning the Graceland estate into America’s top tourist attraction. Another curious fact is that “The King of Rock” was 10 years older than his wife, when he met her he was 24 and she was barely 14.

Lisa-Marie Presley

Singer, actress and songwriter, fruit of the marriage of Elvis with Priscilla. She owned the hearts of celebrities like Michael Jackson, just like Nicolas Cage. Mother of actress Riley Keough. A curious fact is that she testified with Neil Bush against medication for children with mental disorders in 2002, a practice rejected by Scientology. In 2003 she released her first album “To Whom it May Concern”with which he achieved fifth place on Billboard charts in the United States, according to Wikidat information.

Riley Keough

At the age of 30, one of the greatest tragedies of his life happened, lose his younger brother Benjamin after committing suicide. Granddaughter of the late Elvis, got married with Ben Smith Peterson At 25 years old in 2015, they met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, it was through social networks that they confirmed their beautiful relationship with an image. We can see it in movies like The Fugitives or Mike Magicoylater participated for the series The bride experiencewith which he earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance in a Limited Series for Television Your grandfather would be very proud!