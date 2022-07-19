When You’re Gone Lyrics

Shawn Mendes released her new single today “When You’re Gone”. After his last song, “It’ll be Okay“, The Canadian artist gave fans a new and exciting love song.

Shawn had premiered the new song at the 2022 SXSW Festival.

In the past few hours the singer, class 1998showed the public the cover of the song with a post on his profile Instagram.

Mendes also announced the new tour dates that they will see him in Italy in 2023, exactly the May 31 in Bologna at the Unipol Arena and then the June 1st in Milan at the Mediolanum Forum.

Meaning of When You’re Gone by Shawn Mendes

“When You’re Gone” it is based on contemplative reflection after the end of a relationship.

Shawn, in the song he tells how it feels after the end of an important and lasting relationship and all those feelings that one feels after the breakup.

Earlier this month, Mendes spoke, in an Instagram post, about the inspiration behind the new single and how much he struggled after the separation from his historic girlfriend, Camilla Cabello.

In the refrain of “When You’re Gone”Mendes, sings, “I didn’t know I amarwas the happiest thing I’ve ever done to you “thus expressing their emotions regarding the end of the relationship.

The music video is directed by Jay Martinand was shot between Toronto And Austin. It opens with images of the singer in black and white and culminates with the first live performance of the single by Mendes presented at Moody Amphitheater packed with fans, during the SXSW Festival.

When You’re Gone

You never know how good you are

Ohh, ohhh

Until you stare at a photo of the only girl that matters

Huhhh uh

I know what we have to do

It’s hard for me to let you go

so I’m just trying to hold on

Wait, I don’t want to know what it’s like when you leave

I don’t want to go on

I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone forever

You’re slipping through my fingers

A little at a time

I didn’t know loving you was the happiest thing I’ve ever done

So I’m just trying to hold on

I have to learn to get by without you

I’m trying to pretend, but I don’t really know how

Yes ohh I know what we have to do

Ohh but I hate the thought of losing you

So I’m just trying to hold on

Wait, I don’t want to know what it’s like when you leave

I don’t want to go on

I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone forever

You’re slipping through my fingers

A little at a time

I didn’t know loving you was the happiest thing I’ve ever done

So I’m just trying to hold on

I’m starting to feel you don’t need me

I want to believe that everything is going well

It is becoming real

I miss you deeply

So I’m just trying to hold on

I’m starting to feel you don’t need me

I want to believe that everything is going well

It is becoming real

I miss you deeply

So I’m just trying to hold on

Wait, I don’t want to know what it’s like when you leave

I don’t want to go on

I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone forever

You’re slipping through my fingers

A little at a time

I didn’t know loving you was the happiest thing I’ve ever done

So I’m just trying to hold on

I’m just trying to move on

And you’ve already listened to the single “When You’re Gone”? We look forward to seeing you in the comments!