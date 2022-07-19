What are the best movies in the history of Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz She is one of the best known faces in Hollywood. However, the famous actress walked away from acting eight years ago and saddened the entire world with her decision. Now that time has passed, the blonde is ready to return to the big screen with a luxury partner, Jamie Foxx.

the star of The mask he resumes his career with a comedy produced by Netflix, which very ironically has a name that could also go for this chapter of his life, back in action. The film will also be directed by Seth Gordon, known for other comedies such as I want to kill my bossso it promises to be a success.

Cameron Diaz returns to the movies.

Recently, in an interview with CBS, finally Cameron Diaz revealed the real reason why she had sent her career into oblivion and had focused on her role as a woman and mother. But that’s not all, because in this time that she was away from the cameras, she also focused on her own brand of wines, Avaline, made with organic products.

When you do something that you know, that you have done well, that you know how it works and that has consumed your whole life for so long, it is necessary to allow yourself to step back for a second, take a look at the big picture and the things that could be done better. to be more committed to what can make you feel more complete’. And so I did, ”said the actress about her withdrawal.

Also, Cameron Diaz She added: “I mean, I miss aspects of acting or making movies. Yeah, making movies is a particular skill set that’s fun to wield and be a part of. But yeah, it’s a different lifestyle and you have to be prepared for it.” it”.

Related news

But if there is something that he knows how to do par excellence and in the best way it is movies, and throughout his extensive career it is very difficult to be able to select which ones he stands out in the most. One that undoubtedly cannot be missing from the list is The crime lawyerdirected by Ridley Scott and released in 2013.

The crime lawyer.

Cameron shines with a cast of luxury, made up of Michael Fassbender, Javier Bardem, Brad Pitt Y Penelope Cruz. In this production, she puts herself in the shoes of an unscrupulous, cold, ruthless, sensual and very intelligent woman who does whatever is necessary to achieve her goal, to satisfy her ambition with money.

Another of the great productions in which the actress participated is in Anne’s decisiona dramatic film released in 2009 and directed by Nick Cassavetes, in which he has to face the pain of a mother for her sick daughter and the anger of another of her daughters, who is the only salvation for her sister’s life.

Anne’s decision.

The third story on the list of the best works of Cameron Diaz it is Things I would say just by looking at herdirected by Rodrigo Garcia and released in 2000. In the debut of the son of Gabriel Garcia Marquez In her role as director, the actress puts herself in the shoes of a blind woman in a film about friendship and life decisions. An ideal playlist to watch on a winter weekend.