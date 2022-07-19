“We are waiting for him for the first of the championship”

At 37 and a half years old Cristiano Ronaldo he is still a market man. In truth, the offers for the Portuguese champion are not falling, but the agent Jorge Mendes is in contact with the strongest (and richest) clubs in the world to try to make his illustrious client live a new professional adventure that redeems the bitter season at Manchester United.

The priority of the former Juventus player, who did not take into consideration the very rich exotic proposals from non-European countries, would seem to be that of playing the next Champions League a possibility that the Red Devils would not give him, who did not qualify for the highest European football tournament for clubs.

Ten Hag and Ronaldo’s future

Yet Ronaldo is still under contract with United and although he has not yet joined his teammates for the summer preparation, officially by virtue of a few days of leave, to turn off the rumors, or at least to try, on the hypothesis of Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell at Old Trafford he was the new manager of Manchester Erik Ten Hagwho spoke before the friendly against Crystal Palace saying he was still optimistic about the permanence of the seven-time Ballon d’Or: “Cristiano has signed for Manchester for two years and also has an option for another season. I think he can stay here even after 2023, however I don’t look that far. For the moment I can only say that he will be with us for the start of the championship on August 7th, I am sure that by that day Cristiano will be in good shape, we all know that he is a great professional“.

“Champions influence the way a team plays”

Ten Hag then talked about how Ronaldo can fit into the new game system of the team: “We want to play a certain way and top players like Ronaldo can give us valuable help to reach our standard of play, but we also know that in the end the players influence the way we play, especially those who score as much as Cristiano …“.