They are one of the most illustrious couples of friends in Hollywood. Everyone sees them and knows them perfectly when that relationship that has been at the top for 25 years began, since they coincided on the first day of filming titanica, in 1997. They are Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Nevertheless, the pandemic and their jobs have kept them separated for three years, until finally they have been able to see each other again and, then yes, the tears have flowed.





So much love and mutual admiration they have, endorsed at each event or awards gala in which they coincide, that has happened to them like any other person who has taken a long time, due to the coronavirus, to see each other again, as the actress has told in a recent interview with the British newspaper Guardian.

The actress lives on the outskirts of London, but on a visit to Los Angeles she did not hesitate to finally notify Leo and they stayed, leaving behind a 2019 that kept them away for work and two years in which the restrictions and their own commitments made impossible for them to see each other. “I couldn’t stop crying… I’ve known him for half my life!”, Winslet has acknowledged.

“It’s not like I was in New York or he came all the way to London and we had a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up. It is that we have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we have missed each other because of Covid-19,” explained the Oscar winner.

Kate has also had time to remember that two birthday cakes arrived during the filming of the acclaimed James Cameron movie. “I turned 21, and Leo, 22”, she has recalled, while it is easy to verify that she is now 46 and the actor blew out 47 candles last November. “He is my friend, a very close friend… I know we are united for life,” Winslet said.