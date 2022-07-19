Vin Diesel unveils a new photo with Brie Larson

Just a month ago Vin Diesel announced that the star of Captain Marvel Brie Larson would join the cast of Fast Xthe eagerly awaited 10th installment of the Fast & Furious. The film will be the penultimate installment of the franchise and production began last month (also in Italy!). However, filming for the blockbuster didn’t get off to a good start, as director Justin Lin quit the project due to “creative differences” and “disagreements” with star Vin Diesel. Lin, who directed several films in the franchise, was replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk). Despite this setback, Diesel continued to share several shots and videos from the film’s set and recently called the new sequel “a miracle.” A few hours ago, the star shared a new photo from the set, which portrays him in the company of Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson.

“There are some people you will meet in life… This will change you, it will change your family… it will change the world, FOREVER! #FastX “wrote Diesel on Instagram.

Other stars that we will see in the awaited film are Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Daniela Melchior. Great absent Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who, at Diesel’s request to return to acting in the franchise, the actor and former wrestling champion unceremoniously declined the invitation, calling his colleague “a manipulator”.

The most recent film in the saga, entitled F9: The Fast Saga, hit theaters last summer. It grossed $ 726 million worldwide, which is pretty impressive (but still lower than other films in the pre-pandemic saga)! The series has become one of Universal’s most enduring and valuable franchises, spawning several sequels and spin-offs over the years. Fast X will serve as the first part of the series finale, split in two.

Fast and Furious 10 will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023.