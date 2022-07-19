Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren immortalized on the set in Rome [FOTO]

The protagonists of Fast X, tenth chapter of the saga led by Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto. The filming of the expected Fast & Furious 10 are happening in Italy, first in Turin and now again in Rome, where Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren (interpreter of Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw) were immortalized on the set.

The high temperatures of the Roman summer did not stop Hollywood, as can be seen from the photos and videos stolen from the set of the Universal film. In the first shots we see Vin Diesel alone, while in the others we see him in the company of Helen Mirren, who caresses his face. The two seem to be on a terrace.

Fast X has a stellar cast (but had to change director at the last minute)

Shortly after the film began production, director Justin Lin quit directing and decided to keep only the role of co-writer and producer. It seems that the reason were creative differences (with related video evidence of quarrels with Vin Diesel). The film was subsequently directed by Louis Leterrier. Lin is not going to sit idle, however, as he has been cast as the director for the highly anticipated live-action One Punch Man!

The cast of Fast X it’s truly stellar and includes celebs like Jason Momoa (have you seen him riding his motorcycle in Rome?), Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Daniela Melchior. The plot of the film is still a secret, but we know that Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of thrones) will play the villain. The long-awaited new chapter of one of the longest-running and best-loved sagas in cinema will return to cinemas in May 2023. The latest film in the series, F9: The Fast Sagaarrived in Italian cinemas last summer, grossing $ 726 million worldwide.