UACH will meet the demands of medical students protesting murders and violence – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The Autonomous University of Chihuahua is committed to ensuring the safety of its students at all times and will never expose its interns in the health areas to risk situations.

As an institution that trains generations of health professionals, it calls for participation in the creation of a specific security protocol for interns in the health areas, with the security authorities of the three levels of government, in addition to analyzing in depth the criteria of the Social Service program that currently apply.

Authorities from the faculties of the health areas at UACH, specifically Medicine, Nursing and Dentistry, agreed to meet in the near future to review the Social Service conditions of the interns, as well as the requests made during the demonstration this morning.

It was also agreed to invite universities throughout the country to join this initiative to review, to mention a few of the points, the duration of Social Service, the amount of scholarships and the conditions in accordance with the Official Mexican Standard in Social Service and Clinical Fields in order to comply with the obligation to serve the most needy sectors of society.

The UACH is in favor of serving vulnerable areas of the state in terms of health, however, it considers that it is not possible to send young students to risk areas.