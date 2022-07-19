Those summoned from Liga MX for the All-Star vs. MLS

The “revenge” of BBVA MX League against mls It already has its protagonists. The match of all-star which will be played next Wednesday, August 10 at Minnesotayou already know who will represent Mexican soccer.

The Game of stars between MX League and the Major League SoccerIt will be full of talent. In total, there will be 25 representatives that Mexican soccer will have, who were chosen among the best that the league has.

The call of the Liga MX to face the MLS

The goal will be well guarded with the current two-time champion, Camilo Vargas and backup will have Oscar Ustariarcher of Pachuca. The Tuzos lost the final against Atlasso the champion and runner-up will be present.

In defense they will go Kevin Alvarez of Pachuca, Diego Barbosa of Atlas, Louis Reyes of Atlas Y Brayan Angle of Toluca as sides. For the center they will be Lisandro Lopez of Tijuana, Matheus Doria of Saints, Jesus Angle of tigers Y Hugo Nervo of Atlas.

The midfield will be represented by Aldo Rocha of Atlas, Luis Chavez of Pachuca, Erik Lyra of Cross Blue Y Fernando Beltran of Chivasin defensive duties. For the offensive theme were considered Aviles stolen of Pachuca, Julian Quinones of Atlas, Angel Mena of Lion, Alvaro Fidalgo of America Y alexis Vega of Chivas.

The front will be commanded by Julius Furch of Atlas, German Berterame of scratched, Uriel Antuna of Cross Blue Y Juan Dinenno of Cougars. The absence of Gignac could be due to the recent injury suffered by the Frenchman with tigers. As “newbies” they will go Jordan Carrillo of Saints Y Heriberto Jurado of Necaxa.

The summons of the BBVA MX League for him all-star could change in the coming days for different cases. One of them is that Dinenno will travel days before with Cougars to dispute the Joan Gamper Trophy against Barcelona.

