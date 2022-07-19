“Thor: love and thunder”: Taika Waititi responds to criticism for “excessive comedy” | Chris Hemsworth | Christian Bale | Cinema and series

Thor: love and thunder”, the film directed by Taika Waititi, is the fourth installment of the ‘God of Thunder’ in the MCU. Its premiere was a complete success, but that did not prevent it from being criticized for its comedy, as happened with its predecessor “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker