“Thor: love and thunder”: Taika Waititi responds to criticism for “excessive comedy” | Chris Hemsworth | Christian Bale | Cinema and series

“Thor: love and thunder”, the film directed by Taika Waititi, is the fourth installment of the ‘God of Thunder’ in the MCU. Its premiere was a complete success, but that did not prevent it from being criticized for its comedy, as happened with its predecessor “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Through Twitter, several fans accused the filmmaker of not really knowing the character or the comics on which it is based. However, he has not remained silent in the face of reproaches.

YOU CAN SEE: “The dark knight”: the masterpiece of the supergenre that made Batman an icon

In a simple and concise way, Taika Waititi seconded the tweet of a user who defended the comic version of Thor. Said publication showed a moment from the comics in which the “God of Thunder” dances with Luke Cage while Deadpool asks the public to vote for them.

The vignettes are irrefutable. Photo: Marvel Comics

YOU CAN SEE: “Resident evil” and the failed Netflix adaptations that we do not forgive

What is it about?

The film presents us with how Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he has known before to find inner peace after the fateful events of “Avengers: Endgame”. However, Gorr, the ‘Butcher of Gods’, will interrupt his retreat and threaten to extinguish all divinities.

What does the critic say?

The official release of “Thor 4” came with a 74% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “The tape feels like a rehash of Ragnarok”, condemned the critics of the medium at the time. Days later, his rating dropped to 68%, hinting that he’s just catching up.