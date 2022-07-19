Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi makes fun of the Christian association that wants to boycott the film for LGBTQ + themes and characters. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

As we have reported to you, in the last few days One Million Moms – an American association made up of conservative and Christian mothers belonging to the American Family Association which was created to combat the potential negative influences on children by entertainment products – has launched a campaign to boycott Thor: Love and Thunder because of the themes and characters LGBTQ + present in the cinecomic.

The organization, which in the past has called for the cancellation of the popular series Netflix Lucifer and of Preachercondemned the issues related to the representation of the LGBTQ + community and the use of the characters of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) e Korg (Taika Waititi), accusing Marvel Studios of stars “promoting the agenda of the LGBTQ community to families in their film. “

A few days after the news, Taika Waititi shared on her profile Instagram the recent updates on the blockbuster’s takings in the USAmaking fun of the absurd accusations of the Christian association: “In first place for the second week, baby! My sincere apologies to the Christian group One Million Moms.“