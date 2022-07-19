This was the meeting of a VTuber with her fans in Japan — Kudasai

The theme of “a VTuber doing a handshake event” has been trending recently for being too surreal. On July 17, the VTuber naito marewhich posts “adult” ASMR videos, wrote on Twitter: “A 3D VTuber will spawn in a handshake event“. The photo that accompanied the publication showed a monitor with the face of naito mare and two hands sticking out of two holes in a red cloth, which appeared to be “the real person.”

Last July 16, naito mare held a fan meeting titled “Meamea Choukagi (めあめあ超会議)“, in which he announced that he would shake hands and high five with his viewers. It seems that her handshakes were separated by a red cloth, as the photograph shows.

The surreal design has prompted a number of surprised comments on Twitter’s reply section, including: “I don’t know what to think about it»; «If I saw them in the middle of the night, I’d be scared»; «Looks like the final boss of a video game». It reminded many of mortamorthe last boss of Dragon Quest VI, which has a shape where only the face and hands appear. Some also commented that it is an effective countermeasure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Font: Yaraon!