This millionaire won Chris Hemsworth for doing ‘Thor: Love and thunder’ – Movie News

There is no doubt that having Chris Hemsworth’s Australian bulk in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was a great deal for Marvel Studios.

Reception for Thor: Love and Thunder, from director Taika Waititi, is mixed. Some loved her for her comedy, others hated her for turning the god of thunder into a laughingstock.. The filmmaker himself has had to defend his film from criticism on social networks, sharing some vignettes of the Asgardian dancing with Luke Cage (Mike Colter, in the MCU) and the director easter eggs he used for this new Marvel adventure, a guarantee thanks to the presence of Chris Hemsworth.

Also Natalie Portman and Christian Bale as The Mighty Thor and Gorr the butcher of the gods, respectively, break it, only the essential element is always the Australian, now accompanied by his daughter India Rose Hemsworth as Love, the adopted daughter of Thor. Last week it was announced that neither the director nor the protagonist were aware of a new film dedicated to the character as it is presented in the post-credit scene. They thought it was the end.

But Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has one more place reserved for them in Omnipotence City and on earth. Chris will not be able to refuse after earning more than 20 million dollars for making the fourth film dedicated to the wielder of the hammer Stormbreaker, according to reports from the Daily Mail. Box Office Mojo reports that this film has raised more than 499 million dollars, it still does not reach 500. It is close to recovering double its investment. Maybe it’s a matter of a few days.

The same site reveals that for Thor: Ragnarök pocketed 15 million dollars, a rude amount compared to what he was paid when debuting in Thorfrom the director Kenneth Branghwhere he barely got 150 thousand dollars. In other words, it has become one of the main gold mines for Marvel, so it would be suicide to let it go without further exploiting its popularity among fans, and more so now that they left us wanting to see the classic confrontation against Hercules ( Brett Goldstein).



20 million dollars is a crazy figure, however, it is barely a third of what Tom Cruise would be winning by Top Gun: Maverick, whose final figures would be assuring him between 55 and 60 million dollars, of the more than 1,238 million dollars that he has raised around the globe. Thor: Love and Thunder continues on billboards at Cinépolis and Cinemex in the country.