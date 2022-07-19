This is the house of Mark Wahlberg (for sale at an astronomical price).

Mark Wahlberg was a neighborhood boy and, before he became famous rapping and wearing his Calvin Klein underpants in his performances, he was the very brother… the very brother of one of the New Kids On The Block (who were the Spiece as a boy and before the Spice…), the very brother, we said, of Donnie Wahlberg but… how we have changed!; now the brother is Donnie because the one who triumphs is Mark who is no longer a boy from a Boston neighborhood but the owner of this spectacular house, a mansion so luxurious and exclusive that its sale price is around 88 million dollars.

It remains to be seen whether a buyer willing to pay that dizzying figure appears or Wahlberg lowers the price in order to close the sale, what is seen is the house itself, in the image gallery that opens this news you have an extensive photographic report both from the inside and outside of the mansion (because it is a mansion more than a house…) additional data to put you in situation?

These: it is a house built in 2014 and located in Beverly Park (Beverly Hills 90210, like the famous series, yes), it has 12 rooms (with dressing rooms that look like fashion stores…), 20 bathrooms (twenty, yes, twenty), a double and central movie staircase, a magnificent chef-style kitchen, wine cellar, library, cinema room, gym, swimming pool, tennis court, terraces, gardens…