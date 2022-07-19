They steal internal Roblox documents and extort money from creators

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Hacker attacks against companies in the digital technology sector have become constant in recent years and in most cases the objective is the same: to use the stolen to extort money. This time, it was the turn of the Roblox Corporation who was the victim of an attack and is now suffering from an extortion attempt.

Now Roblox Corporation was the victim of hacking and extortion

According to information from VGCRoblox Corporation, responsible for the creative, gaming and service platform Robloxwere victims of a phishing attack that resulted in the theft of at least 4 GB of information, including documents that account for personal documentation, email accounts and databases related to the platform.

After committing the crime and as a means of pressure in search of obtaining money, those responsible for the attack uploaded part of the content to the Internet, but so far Roblox Corporation has refused to be part of the extortion attempt.

Roblox ensures that it has not agreed to the extortion attempt

Given what happened, the company reported: “These stolen documents were obtained illegally as part of an extortion scheme with which we refused to cooperate. We acted quickly upon learning of the incident, we hired independent experts to complement our information security team and we have adjusted our systems to try to detect and prevent similar attempts.”

This year, hacker attacks against Microsoft, Nvidia and Samsung have resounded, although it is unknown if the companies agreed to deliver any amount because in certain cases important information was stolen and published and it is estimated that those responsible for these crimes have pocketed, at least $10 million.

