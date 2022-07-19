They offer 80 THOUSAND pesos for whoever has this old 20-peso bill: PHOTO

trade through platforms digital has been booming since the pandemic, so it has now become one of the main means to search for or offer products, from the simplest items to the copies rarer and more collectible, as is the case with coins and banknotessame that have opened a new field of purchase and sale in which collectors and lovers of numismatics are the first interested.

Under this scenario, it is common to find on the Internet different offers and eye-catching numbers assigned to ticket prices, so here we show you a 20-peso copy that reaches a high price on the Internet, because it is an attractive model for collectors.

A ticket that is sold at a high price

It is a copy of 20 pesos that before 2018 circulated with the face of Benito Juarez, however, since the arrival of the 500-peso bill with the face of the Worthy of the Americas, confusion was generated due to the similarities it has with the 20-peso currency, which is why the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that it would gradually stop circulating.

Since then, it was decided to put in the new 500-peso bill Benito Juarez and since those of smaller denomination still circulate with this same face, it was determined that the 500-peso coin would have a larger size and would be made of cotton in order to distinguish it from the 20-peso coin, which is made of polymers or plastic.

An old copy that is worth up to 80 thousand

Although there are now few 20-peso models with this design, the truth is that they still exist and now through trading platforms. on-line It has drawn attention that one of these copies It is offered at a high price, since they sell it for 80 thousand pesos because it has a collectible serial number that begins with the letters BW and continues with the number T5337870, and if you have one that begins with these letters, you could offer it in a similar price.

If you have a paper currency like this, you can sell it online through pages where you only need to create an account on this page to upload content, such is the case of “Milanuncios”, “eBay”, or “Ebid”, without However, one of the most common platforms in Mexico is Free market.

