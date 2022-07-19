written by Giovanna Codella





April 4, 2022



They just ended in the United States i Grammy Awards 2022, the most prestigious musical event in the world. Other artists who performed as performers included BTS, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. But also John Legend and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.

Billie, in particular, was nominated for Best Music Film with her concert on Disney + Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los AngelesAlbum of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year with the album and the song of the same name Happier Than Ever.

Read also who are all the winners of these 2022 Grammys!

His brother Finneas also received his first-ever nomination for the Best New Artist award on his debut in solo music.

During the show, Billie Eilish brought hers to the stage Happier Than Ever which unfortunately did not obtain any recognition for the awards she was nominated for. On the red carpet Billie wore a dress Rick Owens with jewels Spinelli Kilcollin. Finneas sported a designer dress Gucci.

The Grammys this year took place in Las Vegas and aired live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. What do you think of the video of Billie Eilish’s performance?