“The Terminal List”, is the new Amazon Original series and stars Chris Pratt

“The Terminal List” stars Chris Pratt and will be released on July 1, exclusively on Prime Video.

Prime Video announced that the long-awaited series based on the bestselling novel, The Terminal List will have eight episodes, where the actor Chris Pratt plays the leading role alongside actors like Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. This project will be available from July 1 exclusively on the streaming platform.

Behind the scenes “The Terminal List”

The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua and David DiGilio, this is a co-production of Amazon Studios Y Civic Center Media in association with MRC Televisionwill be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

It is inspired by the bestselling novel by Jack CarrThis story revolves around james reece (Interpreted by Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of SEALs of the navy USA was ambushed during a high-risk secret mission. Reece he returns home to his family, with conflicting memories of what happened and questions about his guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, he discovers the dark forces that are against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of the people he loves.

Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his guilt. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against her, endangering not only her life but the lives of those she loves. (Courtesy photo)

In addition to Prattthis series has the participation of actors of the stature of taylor kitsch What Ben Edwards, constance wu What katie buranek, Jeanne Tripplehorn What Lorraine Hartley, Riley Keough What lauren reece, patrick schwarzenegger What donny mitchell, Arlo Mertz What Lucy Reece, LaMonica Garrett What Commander Fox, alexis louder What Nicole Deptul, Tom Amandes What Vic, JD Pardo What Tony Lidel, Christina Vidal Mitchell What mac wilson, Jared Shaw What Ernst Vickers, Catherine Dyer What Rachel Campbell, Remi Adeleke What Terrell Daniels, Jay Courtney What Steven Horn, Hiram A Murray What jackson Y matthew rauch What Captain Howard.

