The superstar nobody wants. Cristiano Ronaldo, «quo vadis» ?.

Ronaldo could return to Madrid, but this time on the side of Atletico. Getty

Frustration at Ronaldo. The Portuguese wants to leave Manchester but nobody wants him. Will he now really transfer to his former rivals Atletico Madrid?

Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, even Naples, Jorge Mendes has already tried … without success. As the world of football awaits Cristiano Ronaldo’s next big transfer, his agent is sent back from one top club to another as if he wants to present the latest UEFA standard on fair play. So what will happen to CR7?

“He is not for sale and I am looking forward to working with him,” recently declared Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, provoking the smile of the media first and foremost.

Of course it is a pulcinella secret that the Portuguese is feverishly looking for a new club. So far the 37-year-old has missed the entire Red Devils training for “family reasons”. Remaining at United, Ronaldo would not have the chance to play in the Champions League, something that hasn’t happened to him since 2003. For Cristiano this is a “no go”.

The problem is that no one wants to hire the Portuguese at the moment. So next season Ronaldo may really have to go hunting for goals for United in the Europa League. Unless you find a fallback solution.

Future with Atletico Madrid?

The desperation of the 37-year-old seems to be so great that it pushes the former Real star to knock on the door of the hated rivals Atletico Madrid. At least these are the indiscretions published by the Spanish newspaper “AS”. Apparently the negotiations between the two sides would be well advanced.

The newspaper claims that the decision has already been made and the “Colchoneros” have given the green light to find an agreement. The reason is to be found in the good relations between Ronaldo’s consultant, Jorge Mendes, and Atletico’s CEO, Gil Marin.

However, Ronaldo’s future has not yet been decided. It is enough to take a look at the Spanish media to realize how confusing the information on the transfer of the Portuguese is. If instead of “AS” you read “Marca”, Atletico would not be interested in signing the 37-year-old, simply because “it is not feasible from a financial point of view”.

Even if the Atletico track were to cool down, there wouldn’t be too many options left on the table for the superstar.

At the moment the future of CR7 is far from being written …