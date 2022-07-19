the secret ingredient for smooth skin and shiny hair

The Latin-born singer and actress has revealed her beauty secret that has been handed down to her by her mother

Years go by but Jennifer Lopez is more and more beautiful. Thanks to good and healthy habits but also to a real beauty trick to keep the skin smooth, almost porcelain, and have shiny and shiny hair even after reaching 50.

No particularly expensive cream: JLo relies on a home remedy that everyone has in the pantry. What are we talking about? Olive oil! That’s right: Ben Affleck’s wife relies on this ingredient to counteract the signs of aging and always look well-groomed and healthy.

In an interview for W Magazine, Jennifer Lopez she confessed that it was her mother, with whom she had a troubled relationship, who advised her to use this “Secret ingredient” to take care of her skin. Olive oil is great for rejuvenating the face.

“It was something my mother, my grandmother and my aunt used when they needed extra hydration on the body, face or hair”Jennifer said. So a beauty trick handed down from generation to generation.

Lopez is a huge fan of olive oil and always hires in the morning a supplement based on this ingredient and vitamin E. It also uses creams and other beauty products that can count on this very important component.

The effects of olive oil on the skin

The olive oil it is an excellent anti-aging because it contains several important vitamins such as A, D, E and K. Therefore: it moisturizes the skin, repairs damaged tissues, increases the production of collagen, protects the epidermis and delays aging.

Jennifer Lopez’s other secrets

Jennifer Lopez takes great care of her skin. In addition to olive oil, you usually use it glycolic acid, a product that cleans the skin, removing dead cells and leaving the pores free to breathe better. Furthermore, you cannot do without a good cream with a high protection factor to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

According to Lopez, sunscreen should be spread on the face every day, already at the age of twenty. Plus the star he does not drink alcohol or coffee and does not smoke. The last beauty secret is obviously about exercise: Jennifer Lopez trains every day. More precisely, he does weights, cardio and dances a lot.