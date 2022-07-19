“The Rock with the Worst CGI Ever”

Visual effects artist John Burton Jr., an ILM veteran who made The Mummy, Men in Black and Terminator 2, joined the YouTube series Corridor Crew this week to discuss some of the best and worst non-visual effects footage. only of his career, but of all times. Among these those de The Scorpion King.

Burton immediately confronted the elephant in the room: the infamous attack of the Scorpion King seen in the movie The Mummy – The Return, on which the Corridor Crew has already made a video. The idea of ​​Burton joining the Crew to discuss it is a very interesting moment for both fans of the series and Burton. The veteran artist made no excuses for the poor quality of the shoot, but explained that he made a crucial mistake, made worse by the technology available at the time.

“It was a dark day in my life“Burton joked.”When I went to the Internet, Google said to me, ‘Hey, look here. Here’s one thing that might interest you: the worst take in visual effects history ever. ‘ And I thought, ‘But wait, that’s the Scorpion King.’ And I said to myself, “Should I watch that video?”. I looked at it and I felt bad“.

Burton then joked that it wasn’t the Corridor Crew video that made him feel guilty, but someone who had already done so years before them. However, he explained that the visual effects team didn’t have the high-resolution photo reference they needed to map Dwayne Johnson’s face, and that he was confident enough to believe he could do it anyway. She also explained how the Corridor Crew managed to do much better than him using simple deepfake technology.

“The most important thing about the Scorpion King in this movie is that we didn’t have the reference we needed“Burton explained.”This isn’t really an excuse, but it’s an explanation of how things work in movies sometimes. We asked, of course. We needed a day with Dwayne Johnson to photograph his face in great detail and do all the usual things. As he was busy with his incredible WWE career, it wasn’t possible. We had him for three days, I think, in Morocco to shoot his scenes. So when you did your deepfake, you had 2 reference hours that didn’t exist yet, because The Scorpion King came out after this“.

“In our case, we would have used all the three-dimensional references to be able to make the face really perfect“Burton explained.”We had subsurface diffusion shaders, but they were pretty rudimentary, but what we didn’t have was the ability to create the kind of texture that creates structures on the face … these are the things that weren’t put in. I think if we had all these things, the animation would have worked better. The film has to be a bit cartoonish and I think that influenced our decisions as to whether or not these shots were ready for the film. At the time, there was an expectation that this film should reach a certain level. The problem with this sequence is that there are a lot of shots that don’t look good, but also a lot of shots that look really good.… if you look at the less demanding shots, the ones where he is in profile or fighting with someone or something, where the focus is not so much on his face as on his action, those scenes work much better“.

The Rock returned as the character again in the spin-off film The Scorpion King, which turned out to be a moderate success at the box-office enough to generate several sequels. The saga of The Mummy would then continue with The Mummy – The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.