the reason he was shocked at the Oscars

Unlike our native Goyas, the Oscar Awards this year were a heart-stopping gala. Literally. From the lavish red carpet —where the most vindictive LGBT+ kiss of the evening took place—, to the most controversial slap in its history given by Will Smith to Chris Rock. This last incident, about which even the mother of the aggressor interpreter has already spoken, completely overshadowed the rest of the ceremony, which was summed up in a single face, that of Nicole Kidman completely shocked. A moment that at the end of the event was attributed to the aforementioned clash, but in reality it was not.

It has been explained by the photographer himself, Myung Chun, who captured the Oscars meme during an interview with ‘Vulture’, where he explained that in reality the interpreter of ‘Ser los Ricardos’ did not react ojiplática to the punch, but that it was another person who made her jump out of her seat. As she could not be otherwise, and as it happened to all of us from home when we saw her appear, it was the gorgeous Jessica Chastain who provoked this reaction. According to the person in charge of this snapshot, the moment happened during a publicity break of the ceremony, when the winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for ‘The eyes of Tammy Faye’ appeared out of nowhere and approached Kidman, who could not hide what impressive that her friend and companion was dressed in a wonderful gucci dress with a curly bass clap.

The subsequent talk to the surprised face of Nicole Kidman. ROBYN BECKGetty Images

Jessica and Nicole put the comic point of the evening

The two actresses merged in an affectionate hug that, in hindsight, we now claim as the true viral moment of the award ceremony, given the status of stars and icons of both. Far from going unnoticed, Chastain’s faces full of happiness also toured the network, where they made more than one person happy. Also, this is not the first time that Kidman has become a viral meme during the Oscars, already in 2017 he was once again cannon fodder on Twitter when he was surprised by applauding strangely during an award ceremony. Shortly after we learned that this mysterious applause, in which the fingers did not touch, was due to the fact that Kidman had a very expensive diamond ring on loan from the Harry Winston firm that he did not want to spoil in any way.

Please, too iconic. Giphy

Finally, another moment taken from the Oscars 2022 that did not go unnoticed on social networks was the joke that Amy Schumer played on Kirsten Dunst and that was not fully understood on the internet. Finally, and pressured by the reaction of the public online, the monologist had to go out and explain that it was all a scripted montage of which the actress was a part.

