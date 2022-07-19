The reason Chris Pratt refuses to be Indiana Jones

The actor had starred in all kinds of rumors that linked him to this acclaimed character.

But he himself came out to deny it by saying: “Once I read a quote from Harrison Ford which was enough to make me scare the idea. It was something like: ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies’.

And it’s like, ‘Am I going to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford if I even take the part in the future?’” he joked about it.

The interview took place in 2019, when Ford assured that “no one else will be Indiana Jones. I am Indiana Jones. When I go, he too”, with a rather determined tone.

Who Pratt will give life to today is Super Mario Bros., the popular Nintendo plumber. In dialogue with Variety, the interpreter said that he will not only voice him, but will also update the version of the hero that Charles Martinet had been doing.

“I’ve modernized and updated it to be unlike anything you’ve heard before in the Mario universe. I’ve worked closely with directors to figure out how to make the pieces fit together and come up with work we’re proud of. I can’t wait for people to see and hear it“, revealed.

This film, whose cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Blackwas scheduled to arrive at the end of this year, but finally its date was changed to April 2023.