Minecraft is the best-selling game in history, in part, because of the sheer number of things it lets you do: explore a huge world, collect materials to build countless things, face mysterious dangers, and many other options. This game that is trending on Steam offers almost the same options, and is available at a ridiculous price.











The new game similar to Minecraft that breaks it on Steam

Dinkum came out on July 14, 2022 and already became a trend in the PC gaming platform. Although the title is already fully playable, its developer announced that it is still receiving criticism from players to improve some details in the not too distant future. this video game minecraft-likethe best seller in history, it is obtained at an incredible price, since it has a 10% discount: 202.49 Argentine pesos. This offer will end next Thursday July 21, and from then on you can also buy very cheap: $224.99.

What is Dinkum about, the new game that is trending on Steam

The title created by James Bendom It is set on an island in Australia, so the landscape and fauna will be the same as those of the oceanic country. Over there, Just like in Minecraft, we will start our adventure without any objects and sleeping under the stars. In order to progress, we will have to hunt, mine and collect materials to start filling our inventory and, thus, build a shelter that will be the base for the village that we will end up creating. This small town will only occupy a small part of the island, so there will be a lot of undiscovered terrain that will mostly be populated by great dangers.

Dinkum, the game similar to Minecraft that breaks it on Steam







