The new Adam Sandler moves away from comedy to enter the NBA

All set for the debut of the first basketball movie of Netflix that will have the American Adam Sandler and the former Denver Nuggets forward, the Spanish Juan Hernangomez. Is about “Claw”the new dramatic feature film after the success of “Diamonds in the rough”.

Produced by Los Angeles Lakers star and four-time NBA champion, Lebron James -yes the same one from Space Jam 2-, “Garra” will put on screen other current players of the Philadelphia Sixers of the NBA as Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Boban Marjanović.

In the cast they also say present Queen Latifa, Ben Foster and Robert Duvallin addition to other NBA players, which gives the film more realism: among them is Anthony Edwards, Kyle Lowry, Jordan Clarkson, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, and Aaron Gordon.

What is “Claw” about?

According to the Netflix synopsis, “after discovering abroad an exceptional basketball player with a complicated past (Juan Hernángomez), a down-on-his-luck talent scout (Adam Sandler) decides to take him to the US without his team’s approval. Despite the adversities, both have one last chance to show that they can succeed in the NBA.”.

“Claw” is not the only premiere that Sandler has on the Netflix platform for this 2022. T“Mystery on board 2″ is also about to be released, a crime comedy in which he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston.

To see “Claw” we will have to wait, The tape will be released on June 10 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer for “Claw”