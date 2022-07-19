The Ironheart series starts filming and prepares its premiere for 2023

iron heart, one of the new Marvel Studios projects, is already underway. Anthony Ramos, the main actor of the fiction, has recently confirmed it in a new direct from Instagram, assuring that the participation in addition to him has also started. iron heart adapt the line of comics created in 2015 by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williams, the character who will replace Tony Stark in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So if you missed the armor, lasers, thrusters and cutting-edge technology that the character of Robert Downey Jr. carried, now you have a new series to sink your teeth into.

Anthony Ramos confirms that he started filming for #Ironheart yesterday. (via IG Live) pic.twitter.com/zZzeVtI5dl Ironheart News ‎ (@ironhnews) July 15, 2022

Ironheart to take the place of Iron Man in the new phase of Marvel

Anthony Ramos will also participate in the future in Transformers: Beasts Awakena feature film that will be released in 2023 and that will serve as a sequel to the Bumblebee of 2018, leaving the Michael Bay phase aside with Mark Wahlberg as the only one capable of starring in subsequent deliveries of that field. “We started filming for Marvel. Yesterday was my first day. I went well. This is about to go crazy,” commented the artist.

In principle, iron heart should be entered in Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverthe sequel to the film starring Chadwick Boseman that this time will have Letitia Wright as the central axis, retaking her character of Shuri (Daniel Kaluuya will not return for this installment due to his problems with the filming of ‘nope!‘). The series, however, arrive in 2023. It is possible that we will see more details of this fiction in the imminent San Diego Comic-Conwhich should bring together all the future news from Marvel Studios now that the announcement circle has been completed since the previous edition.

