The image shows the damage caused by a micrometeorite in the James Webb telescope, and it is greater than expected – Teach Me About Science

Spacecraft inevitably suffer from micrometeorite impacts, although the new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) seems to have had some bad luck. So far Webb has suffered several impacts, but one that occurred between May 22-24, 2022 exceeded expectations, a recent report detailing the event says that the damage is much more than expected.

At the beginning of June we reported on the impact of a micrometeorite, the largest until then. Now, a report on the event says that impact caused far more damage than expected and will have a lasting impact on observations from the James Webb telescope. The newly released report also details what scientists have learned about using the new telescope since it was launched into space.

The report contains an image comparing the telescope before and after impact. On the left it shows damage to a hexagonal segment of the observatory’s main mirror, called C3.

Based on the fuel Webb uses to correct its orbit, it should have a useful life of up to 20 years, but scientists say it’s difficult to define the duration of the mission. This uncertainty is mainly due to other factors such as degradation by the impact of micrometeorites.

“Currently, the biggest source of uncertainty is the long-term effects of micrometeorite impacts slowly degrading the primary mirror. The project is actively working on this to ensure a long and productive scientific mission with JWST,” they write in the report.

During startup, wavefront sensors recorded six localized surface deformations on the primary mirror that are attributed to micrometeorite impact. In other words, there are 6 micrometeorites that have impacted the telescope to date, in some cases it may have irreparable damage, although the exact effect on performance is still unknown.

Of the six micrometeorite impacts, five had negligible effects, the team had already prepared the ground-based telescope for this. In contrast, the micrometeorite that hit segment C3 in the period May 22-24, 2022, caused a significant uncorrectable change in the global figure of that segment, Webb’s team explains.

This does not mean that the Webb will stop working or is broken. The effect remains small at the level of the entire telescope, since only a small portion of the telescope area was affected. For better understanding, the primary mirror is made up of 18 minor segments, only one of which sustained significant damage, so the remaining 17 are still going full steam ahead.

Scientists are now revising their models that estimate impacts on the telescope as well as evaluating long-term effects. According to an article published in Nature, they also keep an eye out for meteor showers, which occur when Earth passes through a concentrated trail of debris left behind by a passing comet. This situation could arise in May 2023 and May 2024, when Webb possibly passes through debris from Halley’s Comet.

You can read the full report here.