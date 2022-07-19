The Huelva industry closed 2021 with a 50% increase in its turnover and reached 10,765 million euros

he figures for the year reaffirm the role of industry in Huelva as a benchmark economic engine in Spain, generating a total of almost 10,000 jobs

The Association of Chemical, Basic and Energy Industries of Huelva (AIQBE) closed the 2021 financial year with a turnover of 10,765 million euros, which represents an increase of more than 50% compared to the 2020 financial year. These figures, which place Huelva’s industry at pre-pandemic levels, represent a positive result of 584 million euros, before taxes, in the final operating account, an amount that, however, has been highly conditioned by the sharp increase in costs in areas such as electricity consumption (78%) and raw materials (73%).

By activity of the AIQBE companies, the 10,765 million euros have been distributed in the following activities: refining and biofuels, with 54.4%; followed by copper metallurgy, with 23%; the chemical industry, 15%; electricity generation, 4.3%, and the storage and distribution of energy products with 1.9%. All these data are part of the Annual Report presented today by the president of the Association, José Luis Menéndez, in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Huelva Federation of Entrepreneurs (FOE), which was chaired by the Minister of Finance and Finance Executive Committee of the Andalusian Government, Juan Bravo, and which has also had the participation of the president of Women in Mining & Industry in Spain (WIMSpain), Luz Cerezo.

According to the president of AIQBE, the 2021 financial year has reaffirmed the role of Huelva’s industry as an economic engine, not only provincial, but also a national benchmark, as well as the dynamism and diversity of its activity that make it the second Industrial Pole in Spain. . In this sense, he highlighted the step forward taken by the AIQBE companies so that Huelva and its province position themselves in the future as European benchmarks in sustainable industry, with innovative projects and a clear commitment to decarbonisation, the circular economy , advancing in the energy transition, innovation and digitization. That is, without forgetting both the commitment to people and to the natural environment that surrounds us. For his part, the Minister of the Treasury, Juan Bravo, has highlighted the importance of the Huelva chemical industry on the national scene, as reflected in the data for this 2021, in a difficult economic situation, despite the fact that they have not stopped to grow and invest. In this sense, Juan Bravo highlighted the contribution of the AIQBE associates to various sectors, including the tax sector, with more than 30 million euros in local, regional and port taxes, which, together with those of a national nature, demonstrate the significance of this Huelva industrial sector. If we talk about the future, a large part of the development of Andaluca passes through you and some of the AIQBE companies, which have investment projects for the coming years, higher, as a whole, than what the Andalusian Government itself will be able to invest, Let’s imagine its importance, Bravo stressed.

The director thanked AIQBE for its participation in the strategic projects carried out in recent years by the Andalusian Government: In the guidelines and strategies of the Andalusian Energy Agency and in the administrative simplification processes for new business projects, which It was something we talked about here for the first time in 2019 and on which we continue to work so that people who do different things and generate employment, investment and economic activity find a great opportunity in Andalusia. Likewise, Luz Cerezo has underlined that the companies that make up AIQBE are a benchmark in the inclusion of women, with 13% of female employment compared to 7.6% of employment in industry at the state level, also being a decent job and of quality and working in line with the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs. Likewise, she has highlighted that a strong investment is being made in training and technology, essential to favor the integration process. It is a key moment for the industry, in the transition towards a renewable and decarbonized energy system, so we must take advantage of all the talent if we want to successfully overcome the increasingly demanding challenges that the sector currently faces, has indicated her.

5% of employment in Huelva

As explained by the president of AIQBE, the employment generated by associated companies stood at 9,391, of which 2,574 are direct jobs, 4,395 indirect and 2,422 induced. These figures represent 5% of all employment in the province of Huelva, the result of an industrial sector that continues to be one of the economic drivers of this land, as evidenced by the fact that for each direct job generated, three more jobs are created in other related professional activities, underlined Jos Luis Menndez. For its part, AIQBE’s investments in 2021 amounted to 206 million euros, for new projects in the field of the circular economy, sustainability and efficiency and the maintenance of the activity with the highest quality standards. Thus, 131 million euros were allocated to actions in the production process, 51 million to environmental protection and energy efficiency, while 14 million were used in health and safety and 10 million, for the R&D&i chapter. As the president of AIQBE has pointed out, we are talking about projects in the field of decarbonization and the circular economy, bases for a very hopeful future for Huelva, hand in hand with an industry that is guided by the Sustainable Development Goals of the Agenda 2030 proposed by the UN. This new investment item brings to almost 2,000 million euros the accumulated amount that the AIQBE companies have executed in various projects in Huelva and its province during the last 10 years. Likewise, the added value of those associated with AIQBE during the past 2021, reached 763 million euros, which together with the impact of indirect and induced employment, makes work in AIQBE industries account for 1,151 million euros, 11% of the gross added value of the entire province of Huelva. For every euro of direct impact, we have generated 1.51 euros in the province of Huelva, Menndez stressed.

86% of port traffic

During 2021, the close link between the AIQBE industry and the Port of Huelva has been maintained, with a total of 26 million tons moved, which represents 86% of the total port traffic. Regarding the destination of the production, the trend of previous years is maintained, with 29% dedicated to export, 33% in Andalusia and the remaining 38% marketed in the rest of Spain. By activity, the distribution of port traffic has been: refining and biofuels (58.21%), storage and distribution of energy products (31.81%), copper metallurgy (5.71%) and chemical industry (4.27 %).

Social responsability

The actions of social support to the environment of the AIQBE companies has been another of the aspects analyzed during the day, with an expense in the exercise of 1.61 million euros channeled through aid destined to the most vulnerable groups, actively collaborating and financing social projects with local organizations in the fields of solidarity, education, culture, climate change and respect for the environment, as well as the maintenance of protected areas.

