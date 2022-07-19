The Gray Man – The Gray Man

There is absolutely nothing on the premise of Netflix’s most expensive movie ever ($ 200 million) that we’ve never seen countless times before. Now that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as James Cameron’s Avatar was a brilliant proof of that, but here the whole synopsis feels like a chewed-up leftover someone spit out.

The story of The Gray Man is based on the book of the same name and, like 700 other spy-themed action thrillers, involves a CIA agent who is “blacklisted” and therefore about to be executed. The agent in question is called “6” and is played by Ryan Gosling and obviously goes strong and starts beating the shit out of every guy that comes after him. Jason Bourne did the same thing. James Bond as well as Evelyn Salt, Jack Ryan, Ethan Hunt and James Reece (The Terminal List) to name but a few. Gosling’s “gray” agent is, of course, super deadly and while “regular” spies are dumber than a handkerchief, as always, only one other CIA agent is on par with him, and he is given the task of hunting him down by any means necessary. This character is called Lloyd Hansen, and he’s a former partner of 6 (obviously) and is played by Captain America star Chris Evans.

Chris Evans looks handsome with a mustache but not so good in his role as a psycho killer. Sorry.

The Gray Man is made by the Marvel Studios “dream team” with brothers Joe / Tony Russo (Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame) directing while MCU duo Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War) wrote the script. With Chris Evans in one of the lead roles and the stunt director of most of the aforementioned Marvel movies, it often feels like a cross-section of a Marvel movie, minus the tight-fitting spandex suits. What needs to be made clear here, however, is that the Russo brothers never seem to have the right producer and / or are pouring their souls into this as they did with Winter Soldier (Marvel’s best movie) and Civil War in particular. .

Gosling, on the other hand, is Brando-cool in his first real action star role.

Advertisement:

The Gray Man is bloated monotonous, hilariously predictable, and treats his CIA spies like they’re Captain America 2.0. They jump off buildings, hurl themselves off fast trains on car roofs without receiving as much as a scratch, and very often act like Vin Diesel in Fast 9 which means that unlike The Bourne Identity in particular, I never really believe. into them as living, functioning humans, which means that the thrills of the action sequences themselves never amount to anything but numbing splashes of money and dubious computer effects. The choreography and montage of the fights are also not good, as in most of the fights in the film it feels like the stuntmen stop and wait to be hit rather than that reactive, tight dance of beatings found in Captain America: Winter in particular. Soldier of the Russo brothers (brilliant fights).

Another thing that strikes me as odd is how the Russos have opted for a splashy brassy tone in The Gray Man rather than trying to create something tight, dark and a little retro. With Winter Soldier they built a super stylish ’70s spy thriller within a superhero movie and I definitely hoped they would use the same approach and mannerisms here, and I was therefore disappointed. Ryan Gosling is good, though. He always is. Gosling navigates the dialogue-driven scenes with the same sympathy with which he goes through the action parts with a kind of lighthearted coolness that I haven’t seen on the big screen since McQueen, Newman and Brando. I really hope he does more raw action now moving forward, because he fits him like a glove.

The jazz beard is as weird as the stonewashed H&M shirt. But hey! When the blood is pumping, style doesn’t matter.

Ultimately, The Gray Man is the same kind of twisted nonsense as Red Notice and 6 Underground, only with fewer improvised one-liners signed by Ryan Reynolds and more over-the-top psycho screams from an overexcited Evans. There have been worse films released in 2022, but not many with the same bizarre price tag as this one. The Russo brothers proved with Cherry and this with great clarity that they really need Kevin Feige’s ruthless iron fist to really perform.

Advertisement: