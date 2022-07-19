The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling, his watch and the accessible alternative

This is a watch that costs around 40,000 pesos (Mexican) and the brand’s website says that it has “three hands and 39 mm in diameter that is complemented by an H-shaped steel bracelet”.

It’s not exactly a cheap watch, but it’s a classic that was built to last, or to keep up with a spy being chased by an insane man, and that means you can wear it for life, or you can always go for the affordable version. .

Is there an accessible version?

In accordance with First Magazinethe closest to a TAG Heuer Carrera Caliber 5, but in a version that almost anyone could buy, without spending a lot of money, is the Casio Edifice EF546D-1A1, which usually costs around 99 dollars.

This watch is like 5 gauge earlier, which sports a black dial instead of the silver one featured in the film, but is similar in style, design, and construction. The middle says it’s a little bigger than the TAGit’s 50mm, but it has that same sleek, sporty look, plus it’s waterproof and highly accurate.

Another difference is that TAG is a Swiss brand and Cassius it’s Japanese, but that’s not the most important detail when you’re looking for a specific type of look, and you’re not going to focus on things like complications.

In addition, Casio is a brand preferred by very successful men, Bill gates he’s used one under $50 for most of his life, so you can be sure it’s a much smaller investment, but you won’t be disappointed.